Menu
Login
BROKEN ARM: RACQ Capricorn Helicopter Rescue Service airlifted a patient to the Rockhampton Base Hospital for further scans and treatment following a quad bike rollover.
BROKEN ARM: RACQ Capricorn Helicopter Rescue Service airlifted a patient to the Rockhampton Base Hospital for further scans and treatment following a quad bike rollover. Contributed
News

Patient airlifted after colliding with a cow on a quad bike

Aden Stokes
by
19th Feb 2019 6:05 PM

A PERSON had to be airlifted to Rockhampton Hospital this afternoon after colliding on their quad bike with a cow.

At 1.49pm, RACQ Capricorn Helicopter Rescue Service was tasked to the scene of a quad bike rollover on a property north west of Rockhampton.

The Rescue 300 crew arrived on scene about 270km from Rockhampton to treat the patient for a suspected fracture to their right humerus (suspected broken arm) received in the incident just after noon today.

The patient was then treated by the on-board paramedic and doctor before being airlifted to Rockhampton Base Hospital for further scans and treatment.

quad bike accident racq capricorn helicopter rescue service rockhampton
Rockhampton Morning Bulletin

Top Stories

    Meg recognised with top honour for years of work

    Meg recognised with top honour for years of work

    News Meg has coached, managed and organised at too many netball competitions to count, but her next competition is set to be one of the most memorable.

    Prisoners teach dogs the basics

    Prisoners teach dogs the basics

    News Canines gain vital skills to assist kids.

    Rider caught 52km/h above speed limit

    Rider caught 52km/h above speed limit

    News Instant loss of licence for motorbike rider