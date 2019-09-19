Pastry chef creates nation's best pie in honour of dad

Brad Gordon was inspired to make his greatest seafood pie yet.

IT WAS his father's love for seafood pies that inspired Brad Gordon's award-winning creation.

But when the Old Fernvale Bakery's pastry chef's dad died just weeks before Australia's biggest pie competition, Brad knew he had to do something in his dad's honour.

It led to his most outrageous creation yet and also secured a champion gong at the Great Aussie Pie Competition.

"We've always had a seafood pie here for the past two or three years but my father passed away two weeks earlier,” Brad said.

"It was his favourite kind of pie - if he ever asked for a pie he would ask for a seafood one.”

Based on a creamy sauce, the filling is a combination of fish fillets, calamari, crab and prawn.

"The main thing with seafood is, you have to make sure the sauce has lots of flavour because a lot of seafood doesn't have much flavour,” Brad said.

"(The pie has) a little bit of everything - a bit of pepper, lemon, quite a few different flavours added to it and it's a really creamy sauce.”

Brad said he had no idea his latest creation would make waves at the Great Aussie Pie Competition in Sydney.

Even so, the pastry nabbed the gold medal in its category and then took out champion gourmet pie.

"I didn't expect to win it at all because I've entered heaps of competitions before but this is the best I've ever gone,” Brad said.

"Thousands of people enter the competitions, there are thousands of entries.”

He said he judges looked for a number of aspects when judging a pie.

"The more competitions you go in, the more you learn what the judges are looking for,” Brad said.

To impress judges, "super-thin” pastry was a given.

"And it's gotta be baked all the way through because, if it's not baked through properly, you'll get a really fake taste on the top of your mouth,” he said.

"Pastry is a really big thing and so is aroma.”