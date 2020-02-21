Pastor Shane Reynolds filed a Peace and Good Behaviour application in the Southport Magistrates Court last year against developer Roberto Badalotti.

Pastor Shane Reynolds filed a Peace and Good Behaviour application in the Southport Magistrates Court last year against developer Roberto Badalotti.

A PASTOR who alleged a multi-millionaire developer threatened to take him to The Spit and shoot him suddenly withdrew the claims in court today.

Pastor Shane Reynolds filed a Peace and Good Behaviour application in the Southport Magistrates Court last year against developer Roberto Badalotti.

Mr Reynolds' solicitor Demi Quadrio, of Gatenby Criminal Lawyers, today withdrew the application and the allegations.

She did not give a reason why the allegations were withdrawn.

In the application, Mr Reynolds alleged he received a voicemail from a private number, which said: "I've got a one-time offer for you. Robert is good friends with lots of bikies. You better take down that website or you're dead."

The website purported to list information about court cases involving Badalotti companies.

Mr Badalotti's lawyer Mick Purcell, of Potts Lawyers, accepted the withdrawal.

He indicated Mr Badalotti would not be applying for costs or making a counter application.

Mr Badalotti and Mr Reynolds did not attend court.

When asked about the withdrawal of the allegations Mr Badalotti, through Mr Purcell, said "no comment".

Mr Badalotti is one of the more successful developers on the Gold Coast and lives in a mansion on millionaire's row, Hedges Ave, at Mermaid Beach.

In Queensland, he was behind the Wings Resort and Wyndham Surfers Paradise Hotel and is planning to build the Southern Hemisphere's tallest tower at 108 levels in Southport. In NSW, Mr Badalotti has also developed the Mercato on Byron shopping centre.

The 64-year-old first came to prominence in 1994 after selling a Gold Coast Hwy site for $4.5 million. The site came with approval for a 10-level, 61-suite hotel.

Mr Reynolds is a self-described pastor who claims to be ordained at the Universal Church of Love Peace and Equality.

At the end of last year the former bankrupt's health foods company was placed into administration.

Mr Reynolds became bankrupt in June 2014, owing $812,000 to 25 creditors, including banks, lawyers and accountants but emerged from bankruptcy in 2017 having significantly paid down his debt.

In April last year, Mr Reynolds registered Blessed Health Foods through his company Code Name Blessed Pty Ltd and by the end of the year it had fallen into voluntary administration.