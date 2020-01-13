Passion for cooking turns into career after chance encounter

Kathren Daidone's life has taken her all across Queensland and beyond.

Kathren Daidone's life has taken her all across Queensland and beyond.

KATHREN Daidone has led a long, interesting life, filled with unexpected misadventures, and it all began when she met and married a young man in 1959.

“Everyone said it wouldn’t last, because he was an Italian. They gave it one year at the most,” she said.

“When he passed away, four-and-a-half years ago, Frank and I had been married for fifty-eight years.”

In the early years of their marriage, Frank worked on the Snowy River, building the roads and working as a cook, until he was hospitalised with pneumonia.

Kathren and their daughter, who was three at the time, came to see him, but suffered some misfortune during their journey.

“On the way, I managed to lose my purse. I didn’t have a penny on me when I arrived at hospital,” Kathren said.

“But the day after we got there, Frank’s boss came in and he said: Frank was our cook, and seeing that you’re here now, you can have his job.”

Ever day, Kathren cooked for twelve hungry Italian men, and nearly seventy on cement-pouring days.

Once the workers discovered the true extent of her skills, the demand for her cooking only grew.

“I made the mistake, on my daughter’s fourth birthday, of making her a cake in a camp oven,” she said.

“When they discovered I could make cakes, I had to make one every day for morning tea for the boys.”

Over the intervening years, the family moved from place to place, job to job, through New South Wales and into Queensland, welcoming another daughter along the way.

They eventually bought a caravan, and started doing the circuit of local shows, selling toys.

“We went on to Goulburn, and from there we went up the coast, all the way to Ipswich, and from Ipswich we kept going all the way on to Cairns,” Kathren said.

“Then we went back to the caravan park here in Laidley over Christmas, and when the circuit started again, we went back on the grounds.”

Together, she and Frank built a towable canteen and started selling food, later buying a truck to serve as mobile living quarters.

“I had to drive it, because Frank wouldn’t fit behind the steering wheel. He had a real big paunch on him,” Kathren said.

“I had to go and upgrade my licence to a truck licence. When we hooked the canteen up to the back of it, it was fourteen metres long, it was like driving a semi-trailer.”

Frank and Kathren spent close to forty years serving up food and touring local shows, before finally retiring to Laidley in 2014.

Unfortunately, their time in retirement together was short-lived, as their story came full circle.

“In 2015, Frank had a fall, and broke his arm just below the shoulder,” Kathren said.

“He was taken to Ipswich hospital, where he got pneumonia, and he died two days later.”

Kathren remained in their Laidley home for several more years, supported by her sister, daughter, and grandson, before settling into her new home at Tabeel in December 2019.

