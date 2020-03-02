Passion for bridging agriculture gap keeps young gun going

PASSION: Gatton Show Society committee member Michaela Kammholz has worn almost every cap you can imagine in her time with the society. Picture: Dominic Elsome

MICHAELA Kammholz remembers putting craft entries into the Gatton Show when she was just four years old.

The cooking section followed soon after, with fond memories of holidays spent with her grandmother preparing.

“Every June–July holiday, I’d be at my grandma’s house and we’d bake all the lollies, bake all the fudges,” Michaela said.

It was this passion and fond memories that kept coming back again and again.

“I loved it I love to bake – I can’t cook, but I can bake,” she laughed.

With this background, it seemed inevitable she’d end up part of the committee and, in 2015, she took her first step towards this – with her brother taking her along and sign her up.

“I was in the show office and haven’t left ever since,” she said.

It kicked off a career with the society where Michaela has held almost every role you could think of – from assistant secretary to showgirl for the centenary show, secretary-treasurer for the next gen committee and night program co-ordinator, just to name a few.

Even with the step up to being involved with the society meaning there was also ways something to be done, she never lost her passion for the show.

“I got into the office and I love doing the office side of things,” she said.

Her passion came from bridging the gap between agriculture and the wider community.

“Kids these days don’t fully understand, agriculture, I’ve got no idea … milk just comes in a bottle – when it comes from a cow,” she said.

“I enjoyed bridging the gap.”

It was this passion and dedication that lead to her being named as the Lockyer Valley Young Citizen of the Year at the 2020 Australia Day Awards.

With many rural shows facing tough times, Michaela said it was vital for younger generations to step up and get involved with the show societies.

“It’s super important for them to get involved, to continue the tradition but not only to continue vision but to modernise it and make it more relevant to now,” she said.

The Gatton next gen committee is a vital voice for the youth of the society and, with four members of the management team under the age of 35, Michaela said the society was prepared to take on the challenges of the future.

“We’re moving into that transition of us taking the reins and having a more of a voice,” she said.