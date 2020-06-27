Menu
premium_icon Subscribe premium_icon
Login
Homicide Squad detectives are investigating after a man was found dead with multiple wounds outside a building.
Homicide Squad detectives are investigating after a man was found dead with multiple wounds outside a building.
Crime

Passer-by finds murdered man

by Josh Fagan
27th Jun 2020 7:10 AM
premium_icon Subscriber only

Homicide Squad detectives are investigating after a man was found dead in South Melbourne on Friday night.

The man was found with multiple wounds by a passer-by outside a Dorcas St building about 9.30pm.

Paramedics attempted to revive him but he was unable to be saved.

A crime scene was set up with tape blocking traffic between Moray St and Clarendon St.

Detectives were focusing their efforts on an area next to a phone booth outside a Department of Housing high-rise building.

Victoria Police said the exact circumstances surrounding the incident were being investigated.

More to come.

joshua.fagan@news.com.au

Originally published as Passer-by finds man's body in South Melbourne

murder

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        FOR SALE: Lockyer house-shop combo with fiery history

        premium_icon FOR SALE: Lockyer house-shop combo with fiery history

        Business Sale of a unique building gives investors the chance to own a piece of Laidley’s past.

        Council foots Food Trail bill to boost local tourism

        premium_icon Council foots Food Trail bill to boost local tourism

        Council News Businesses will be able to jump on board

        New $2 million boost to projects in the Somerset

        premium_icon New $2 million boost to projects in the Somerset

        Council News A council has welcomed a new $2 million economic stimulus package from the...

        Cops in COVID-19 crackdown to prevent second wave

        premium_icon Cops in COVID-19 crackdown to prevent second wave

        News Task-force in crackdown on backpackers, licensed venues and quarantine orders