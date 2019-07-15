Passenger’s vile outburst on plane

The woman - thought to be in her 30s - delayed the flight from Dalman, Turkey, to Gatwick by 70 minutes

A British holiday-maker was booted off a Thomas Cook flight after calling Muslim passengers 'terrorists'.

Sickening footage shows the vile tourist hurling abuse at passengers in white prayer robes - and saying she refused to fly with them.

The woman - thought to be in her 30s - delayed the flight from Dalaman, Turkey, to Gatwick by 70 minutes.

She called staff "disgusting" for making her fly with the "terrorists" - adding "it shouldn't be allowed".

Passenger Shamea Oldham, 18, told the Daily Mirror: "She was stood at the front of the plane screaming abuse.

"She kept saying she didn't want to fly with them and refused to let the plane take off with them on board.

"She said the other passengers were disturbed to want to fly with them."

Dad-of-two Mario van Poppel, 40, added: "What she was saying was appalling. She was screaming saying they were a 'threat'.

"Kids were crying. An elderly woman behind me was reduced to tears.

"The Muslim men were offended but they kept their cool."

A Thomas Cook Airlines spokeswoman said: "Two passengers on flight MT105 from Dalaman to London Gatwick were removed from the aircraft by police following offensive behaviour on-board.

"The safety of our customers and crew is always our first priority, and we do not accept this kind of behaviour on our aircraft.

"We are sorry to our customers for the delay this caused to their flight."

This article originally appeared on The Sun and was reproduced with permission