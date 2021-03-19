One critical, six serious after horror mini bus crash
A serious crash has seen emergency services rush to the aid of 15 people, whose ages are unknown, with at least one in a critical condition following a crash involving a mini bus and a car.
The emergency helicopter, critical care paramedics and the high acuity response unit are among nine other ambulance crews sent to the serious incident at Glenore Grove in the Lockyer Valley.
The car has been flipped on its roof and multiple people were trapped inside the bus, a police spokesman said, but all have since been extricated.
Two rescue helicopters have arrived at the scene.
The crash occurred just prior to 2.30pm at the intersection of Forest Hill Fernvale Rd, Walhuben Rd and Lake Clarendon Way.
A spokeswoman from QAS said there is one person in a critical condition, six who are in serious conditions and eight people in stable conditions.
The patient in a critical condition has been flown to hospital.
The gender and ages of the people involved are not yet known.
Police are responding to traffic in the area as a result of the crash.
