Passengers horrified as mum lets toddler use potty in aisle

EVERYONE knows toilet training your kids is a nightmare.

Parents will use everything from stickers to songs and even outright bribery to make that painful transition to the toilet just a little bit easier.

But this mum seems to have taken things to new heights - literally.

Nothing like a mid-flight potty

According to the Instagram account Passenger Shaming, a desperate mum was recently stopped whipping out a potty for her child mid-flight.

Before you ask, yes, she was in the aisle and no, the actual toilet wasn't occupied.

When flight attendants advised the woman that, surprisingly, potty training wasn't part of the in-flight entertainment - she replied, "I don't give a shit."

Not condoning this behaviour at all, but parents - did you just feel that on a spiritual level?

"I've done plenty of gross stuff as a parent - but not that"

The post quickly went viral, with thousands of commenters jumping in to have their say.

"I know the potty-training struggle is real, but come on. this is nuts. Poor kid!" one mum said.

"I'm a parent of three and I have done many things but that is sooooo gross and unsanitary," another responded.

"I'm currently potty training my son and if we go somewhere and I don't have a seat guess what I do? I suck it up and hold his 30lbs over a regular toilet!" one user said.

"The mum could just have easily put the toilet lid down, sat the potty chair on top of it and had the kid do his or her business in the bathroom still on the seat. The bathrooms are small but it is doable," one helpfully suggested.

Think of the germs!

Thankfully, one mum did ask the question we were all thinking - "how did she pack that???"

Others wanted to know what happened to the contents of the potty.

Or as one user bluntly put it - "hope she took that s**t with her."

Most commenters decided the potty would have been cleaned in the bathroom sink "where other passengers wash their hands."

"That's definitely a health violation - the child's waste (no matter the type) - is in direct contact with other passengers," one user said.

This originally appeared on Kidspot and has been republished with permission.