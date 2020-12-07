Passenger rail a step closer for Lockyer Valley

THE Lockyer Valley Regional Council has secured a seat at the table for a Toowoomba to Brisbane passenger rail business case.

The council, along with its Ipswich and Toowoomba counterparts, met last week with federal government representatives to strongly advocate for the project that would boost connectivity for residents across the region.

Mayor Tanya Milligan was extremely optimistic about the Lockyer Valley’s inclusion in the business case and said it would ensure the Lockyer Valley’s unique and localised issues would be strongly advocated for in the project.

“We are extremely optimistic about what this project will mean for the future of our region,” Councillor Milligan said.

The three-stage strategic business case is all part of the Australian government’s $15 million commitment to investigating passenger rail requirements and a range of route options.

The mayor said passenger rail between Brisbane and Toowoomba would lay the foundations to improve access to employment, tertiary education, specialist health services and tourism opportunities.

The Lockyer Valley’s unique position in the Brisbane to Toowoomba corridor offers a lifestyle that is “second to none” and passenger rail would open a new work of opportunities for residents, Cr Milligan said.

The Gatton Star will follow the business case and provide updates as they are made available.

Read more stories by Hugh Suffell.