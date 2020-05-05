Party-goer busted by police during eased restrictions

Police are ensuring people are still abiding by restrictions.

Police are ensuring people are still abiding by restrictions.

A WOMAN’S determination to make the most of relaxed restrictions on the weekend have landed her in trouble with police.

The 43-year-old female attended a party in Mount Sylvia, where she caused a disturbance, according to Gatton police officer-in-charge Senior Sergeant Rowland Browne.

She was given an infringement notice for the breach, which was the only instance of someone breaking restriction rules in the Gatton policing area.

“There were extra staff patrolling, including officers from Road Policing, but we had no major issues in the Gatton area,” Sgt Browne said.

He said general crime had also remained constant, with no significant change in the days since restrictions were eased.

It was a similar story in the Somerset region, with Toogoolawah police officer-in-charge Sergeant John Cumner praising the behaviour of locals.

“Toogoolawah and Esk police would like to thank the community at large for their effort so far,” he said.

“We are headed in the right direction, but now is not the time to be complacent.”

He also said there had been some confusion regarding the new rules, and sought to clarify some of the common inquiries received by stations.

“The 50km radius only applies to recreational activities like going for drive, motorcycle riding, and shopping for non-essential items. You may only be joined by those from your household or alternatively one other person who doesn’t live with you,” he said.

“You are able to travel over the 50km radius only for permitted purposes, such as for work, medical reasons or shopping for essential items.”

Other guidelines have not changed, and he said police would still be enforcing them.

“Directions relating to parties and large gatherings have not changed. A household is only allowed up to two visitors,” he said.

“Congregations of people in public spaces will be moved on. If you go somewhere and it is busy with people, please apply common sense and reconsider your plans or return at a later time.”