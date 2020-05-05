Menu
premium_icon Subscribe premium_icon
Login
Police are ensuring people are still abiding by restrictions.
Police are ensuring people are still abiding by restrictions.
Crime

Party-goer busted by police during eased restrictions

Nathan Greaves
Nathan Greaves
, nathan.greaves@gattonstar.com.au
5th May 2020 1:00 PM
premium_icon Subscriber only

A WOMAN’S determination to make the most of relaxed restrictions on the weekend have landed her in trouble with police.

The 43-year-old female attended a party in Mount Sylvia, where she caused a disturbance, according to Gatton police officer-in-charge Senior Sergeant Rowland Browne.

She was given an infringement notice for the breach, which was the only instance of someone breaking restriction rules in the Gatton policing area.

“There were extra staff patrolling, including officers from Road Policing, but we had no major issues in the Gatton area,” Sgt Browne said.

He said general crime had also remained constant, with no significant change in the days since restrictions were eased.

It was a similar story in the Somerset region, with Toogoolawah police officer-in-charge Sergeant John Cumner praising the behaviour of locals.

“Toogoolawah and Esk police would like to thank the community at large for their effort so far,” he said.

“We are headed in the right direction, but now is not the time to be complacent.”

He also said there had been some confusion regarding the new rules, and sought to clarify some of the common inquiries received by stations.

“The 50km radius only applies to recreational activities like going for drive, motorcycle riding, and shopping for non-essential items. You may only be joined by those from your household or alternatively one other person who doesn’t live with you,” he said.

“You are able to travel over the 50km radius only for permitted purposes, such as for work, medical reasons or shopping for essential items.”

Other guidelines have not changed, and he said police would still be enforcing them.

“Directions relating to parties and large gatherings have not changed. A household is only allowed up to two visitors,” he said.

“Congregations of people in public spaces will be moved on. If you go somewhere and it is busy with people, please apply common sense and reconsider your plans or return at a later time.”

covid 19 john cumner police news rowland browne
Gatton Star

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        CRIME WRAP: Freezer reported missing, hedge trimmer found

        premium_icon CRIME WRAP: Freezer reported missing, hedge trimmer found

        Crime Relaxed coronavirus restrictions keep police busy at the weekend, along with a string of strange missing and stolen items.

        Strict new dining rules once cafes, restaurants reopen

        premium_icon Strict new dining rules once cafes, restaurants reopen

        Health New COVID-19 guidelines to change dining out in Queensland

        Jackie’s baking passion becomes business obsession

        premium_icon Jackie’s baking passion becomes business obsession

        Food & Entertainment Jackie Hillier has always loved to bake, and given the support for her in a recent...

        Easing of restrictions puts animal lives on the line

        premium_icon Easing of restrictions puts animal lives on the line

        Pets & Animals Local wildlife carers noticed a rise in the number of animals being hit on the...