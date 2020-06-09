Menu
premium_icon Subscribe premium_icon
Login
PROBATION: Krystie Lee Harding has narrowly avoided a conviction for possessing and supplying MDMA. She received a 12-month probation order in Brisbane District Court on Tuesday.
PROBATION: Krystie Lee Harding has narrowly avoided a conviction for possessing and supplying MDMA. She received a 12-month probation order in Brisbane District Court on Tuesday.
Crime

Party drug supplier avoids conviction

Blake Antrobus
9th Jun 2020 6:00 PM
premium_icon Subscriber only

A WOMAN has narrowly avoided a conviction for attempting to supply MDMA at a Queensland bar.

Krystie Lee Harding pleaded guilty in Brisbane District Court on Tuesday to supplying and possessing dangerous drugs.

The court was told Harding was behaving erratically at a Townsville bar on August 10, 2018 when she offered a small quantity of MDMA to another patron.

She was found with capsules containing the drug when searched by the police.

Judge Anthony Rafter took into account her "troubled" personal and mental health history in placing her on a probation order for 12 months.

No convictions were recorded.

- NewsRegional

More Stories

brisbane district court conviction court crime editors picks mdma queensland crime supplying dangerous drugs townsville

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        Man busted with ‘fishing knife’ in car search

        premium_icon Man busted with ‘fishing knife’ in car search

        Crime Police have slapped a Lowood man with six charges.

        Three facing court over domestic violence order breaches

        premium_icon Three facing court over domestic violence order breaches

        Crime Police have had to contend with multiple breaches of domestic violence orders this...

        80,000+ litres of herbicide deployed in pest plant crackdown

        premium_icon 80,000+ litres of herbicide deployed in pest plant crackdown

        Council News If the chemical rate continues, it’s likely more than 100,000 litres of herbicides...

        Federal MP’s pledge for inland rail review

        premium_icon Federal MP’s pledge for inland rail review

        Politics While he may hold one of the safest seats in the country, Scott Buchholz said he...