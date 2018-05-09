Party atmosphere returns to Gatton

POUR: Cottone's Cafe Restaurant Bar bartender Blake Hadley makes a drink. The establishment will soon acquire a commercial hotel licence, allowing them to extend their trading hours.

COTTONE'S Cafe Restaurant Bar will soon be able to offer its unique party atmosphere to Gatton once again with the imminent acquisition of a commercial hotel licence.

Once the business gains approval its trading hours will be extended until 2am from Wednesday through to Sunday, allowing them to resume their popular Friday night events.

"Gatton loved how we were operating on a Friday night with a DJ and all the music and the atmosphere that we created here,” owner Chris Cottone said.

"When we stopped doing Friday nights, the feedback from the locals was that they couldn't wait for us to reopen.

"It's been a big mission of mine to get this up and running again.”

Mr Cottone is hoping to go to the "next level” this time around, having halted the events in October of last year, with the addition of an upstairs VIP area capable of holding up to 50 people with its own bar .

There will also be a place for punters to drink and smoke at the back of the venue and the establishment's courtesy bus will be up and running again soon.

"Just being able to extend our trading hours to 2am and all the upgrades that we've done, it's really going to sweep the locals off their feet with what we've got planned,” he said.

Cottone's was originally opened in September 2016 with the goal of providing residents with somewhere different to go in town to let off some steam.

"Something a bit more upmarket, something where you can still have a good time, still drink, hang out with mates but not be at a pub,” Mr Cottone said.

"(We wanted to) give locals something that Gatton didn't have.”