Parts of Lockyer Valley can now connect to NBN

GET CONNECTED: Is your home or business ready to connect to NBN?

Homes and businesses in parts of the Lockyer Valley can now be connected to the NBN.

More than 2150 premises in parts of Kensington Grove and Regency Downs can now order services over the NBN by contacting their preferred phone company or internet service provider.

A further 1200 premises in parts of Laidley and Laidley Heights are expected to be ready for service in the next few weeks, with parts of Laidley North, Plainland and Regency Downs expected to be ready for service next month.

An NBN spokesperson reminded residents that the switch to NBN was not automatic.

"Residents and businesses need to contact their preferred service provide and place an order to move their landline phone and internet services over to the NBN network,” they said.

"The copper wire currently servicing residents and businesses will continue to operate for the next 18 months before being disconnected and replaced by the NBN network. Customers do have a choice however, they can connect to the NBN or choose to make do with mobile solutions.

"Access to fast broadband through the NBN is designed to provide a range of benefits for homes and businesses such as improved opportunities to work from home, better access to online education tools and more options for on-demand entertainment.

"And for businesses, be it e-commerce, sending and receiving files, accessing online services, internet and data security, cloud based sharing or communicating with staff and customers, all aspects will be faster and more efficient with the NBN network.”

More information on the NBN and rollout areas is available at: http://www.nbnco.com.au/maps