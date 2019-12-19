Partnerships make for successful year despite headwinds

SUCCESS: Lockyer Valley Regional Council Mayor Tanya Milligan said the lack of water had been the council’s biggest challenge to mange this year, but the $1.4 million funding boost for a business case for water security had been a boost. Picture: Dominic Elsome

DESPITE challenges from drought, fires and “just life”, it’s been a positive year for Mayor Tanya Milligan.

The Lockyer Valley leader said the way the community had handled the various ups and downs life had thrown its way had been heartwarming.

“I continually see this community looking out for their neighbours, volunteering and giving back, and retaining a sense of confidence in our region to innovate, expand and invest,” Cr Milligan said.

She highlighted the unity and partnerships the council had formed as one of the big positives from the year – with the water collaborative, development of backpacker accommodation and the local business awards key examples of this.

The lack of water, however, has been a major struggle for the region and the council in particular, with the drought crippling farms and local businesses.

“Although we are resilient, it concerns me greatly that there remains an apparent reluctance from powers far greater than local government to put politics aside and just do what needs to be done,” she said.

“The council is working hard with a wide range of stakeholders to get as much support as possible to those who most need it.”

Transport in the area was another major challenge and the Mayor said she and the community had an expectation of access to “reliable and safe” modes of transport.

“Whether that is passenger rail or simply just safe passage on our main roads; (it’s) a simple expectation, certainly not an unreasonable ask,” she said.

She listed the securing of a $1.4 million dollar grant for the water security business case, masterplanning of the Gatton Showgrounds and the completion of the outdoor chapel at the Gatton cemetery as some of the biggest new projects.

Overall, she said 2019 wasn’t much different from last year except in the hurdles it threw up.

“Other than feeling like the year has slipped by more quickly, I would say (the change was) different challenges present but, so too, different things to acknowledge and celebrate,” she said.

“Council remains focused on delivering good outcomes for the community and being genuinely passionate about our community.”