Part of man’s thumb bitten off in upmarket bar brawl

POLICE are hoping information from the public may help to solve a crime where a man's thumb was partly bitten off during a brawl in a Brisbane bar.

A 53-year-old man is accused of biting off part of a thumb during a fight with another man, 48, at the upmarket Cru Bar in Fortitude Valley's James St precinct on April 14.

A Queensland Police Service spokesman said both men are assisting with inquiries, but police are still unsure what led the fight.

Police have released footage of a fight in a Fortitude Valley bar. Picture: Supplied

Blurry CCTV footage of the fight has now been released to the public, and officers are hoping to speak with two bystanders shown on the video sitting nearby when the brawl began.

The footage appears to show a group of people getting up from the same area as the two men grab each other, before they are separated by bar staff.

The spokesman has urged the man in a light-coloured shirt and shorts, and the woman who was wearing a dark-coloured dress at the time to come forward to help police build a timeline of events. The two witnesses can be seen more clearly at the end of the video.

The spokesman encouraged any other witnesses to also come forward.