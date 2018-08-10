Part of highway closed following traffic incident

UPDATE: THE Warrego Hwy at Blacksoil has cleared following an earlier crash.

INITIAL: TRAFFIC on the Warrego Hwy is impacted this morning following an earlier traffic incident.

Queensland Police have closed one lane of the highway east bound at Pioneer Rd at Blacksoil as paramedics treat a person on scene at 7.25am.

A QPS spokesperson said the driver of a ute was having a medical emergency and had pulled over into the right lane.

The left lane of the highway is moving slowly but the right lane is closed.