Parkland survivors’ dad shot dead

Ayub Ali, the father of two Parkland high school shooting survivors, was fatally shot in his store. Picture: Handout

A FATHER of two high school students who survived February's school massacre in Parkland, Florida, was fatally shot this week by a robber in his own store.

On Friday, a 19-year-old man surrendered to police in connection with the death, Miami's FOX 7 reported.

According to the New York Post, police identified the suspect as Tyrone Fields Jr. and said he faces one count of murder and an armed robbery charge, the report said

19-year-old Tyrone Fields Jr. has been arrested as the suspect shooting of a Florida shopkeeper who is the father of two Parkland school shooting survivors. Picture: Supplied

The victim, Ayub Ali, 61, has been described as a beloved and hardworking local businessman who was stocking shelves in his North Lauderdale convenience store when the suspect walked in, video footage released by the Broward County Sheriff's Office shows.

The gunman appeared to linger in the aisles before approaching Mr Ali behind the store's front counter.

Mr Ali opened the register and the gunman appeared to pocket some cash before leaving the store.

Surveillance screen grab of the suspect in the store. Picture: Supplied

According to police, the gunman returned to the store a short while later and shot Mr Ali.

Mr Ali was taken to a nearby medical centre and pronounced dead, the Miami Herald reported.

Surveillance screen grab shows the shopkeeper opening the cash register for the suspect. Picture: Supplied

The gunman's motive for returning to the convenience store was not immediately known.

The sheriff's office released the surveillance footage on Thursday.

The gunman has been arrested and is in police custody.

Friends of Mr Ali said he was part of a very religious Bangladeshi family, and he leaves behind four children, two of whom survived the Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School shooting, according to 7 News Miami.

