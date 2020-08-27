Parking restrictions, changes revealed for Lowood’s busy CBD

Lowood CBD car parking time limits will change to allow better access to local shops.

PARKING in Lowood’s CBD is set to be reduced, after business owners complained carparks were being hogged by hotel visitors.

In a report to Somerset Regional Council, two businesses said vehicles were parking on the street between the inbound bus stop and Station street for extended periods of time.

It meant elderly customers were forced to park considerable distances from the shops.

To combat people parking for upwards of three hours, councillors voted to install parking control signs, creating a half-hour limit zone on Railway Street.

There will be six parking bays limited to half-hour parking.

“People today, when they shop want convenience,” Councillor Sean Choat said in today’s meeting.

“It’s so vital for local businesses to have convenience and this is an example of council providing that. It’s a win-win for everyone.”

In the report provided by Somerset council, police will have the ability to enforce the new parking restriction, and that the Lowood OIC confirmed they would adopt a communication/education approach for the new restrictions.