Park Run mum undergoes fitness journey

Sharon Weatherby in the run leg of the final race in the 2018/19 season

TRIATHLON: Lockyer Valley mum Sharon Weatherby just wanted to complete the Gatton Park Run in under 30 minutes when her interest in fitness transformed to the next level.

Shortly after beginning her weekly jogs, Weatherby watched her friends complete a triathlon and she became determined she could do one too.

Two years later Weatherby regularly runs the Park run in under 25 minutes and has won two triathlon series.

"I did my first super-sprint Triathlon at Raby Bay and jagged a third place,” Weatherby said.

The Raby Bay triathlon is made up of a 400 metre swim, 15-kilometre cycle and four kilometre run.

"I was hooked and started to train for each discipline,” she said.

When Weatherby started she was keen to improve her running ability and was a regular swimmer, but she hadn't ridden a bike since she was a teen.

Bike riding was just one of the skills she became determined to improve in her new fitness journey.

"Our club, Lockyer Lightning, regularly organises group rides for a Saturday morning which helped me enormously,” Weatherby said.

In the 2017/18 season Weatherby claimed the top position in the Queensland triathlon series for the 45-49 age category.

While some people celebrate turning 50 by over indulging in food, alcohol, or going on holidays, Weatherby marked her half century by buying a new bike.

The purchase came in handy in the latest season when she was again named first for the 50-54 age group in the final points tally this year.

From the seven races of the Queensland Triathlon 2018-19 series, Weatherby won four, placed second in two and came fourth in one.

"I like doing the training to keep fit and the races and results are a bonus and icing on the cake,” she said.

To get competition-ready Weatherby completes two swims, two runs, two bike rides, two yoga classes and two strength sessions each week.

While the 2018/19 season has finished for the year, Weatherby planned to continue training in preparation for the start of competition later in the year.

Lockyer Lightning are a triathlon club made up of 20 members of all ages and abilities who train at Lake Apex and the University of Queenland's Gatton campus.