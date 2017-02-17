Parents urged to spot the signs of anxiety

WITH the new school year still fresh, some students may be struggling to settle in.

Having to deal with a new set of academic and social expectations, for some in a completely new environment, it is understandable that anxiety starts to bubble to the surface.

Parents have an especially important role to play and should remain vigilant for signs of anxiety, whether their children are Preppies or starting Grade 12.

Lockyer District High School youth support co-ordinator Silva Johansen outlined the signs to look for.

A change in behaviour, low mood, lack of sleep, physical pain such as a tight chest or expressing excessive worry or fears are signals help is needed.

"Or that their child is avoiding certain situations - maybe a particular class or even school all together,” Miss Johansen said.

"Parents also need to be mindful of their own behaviour and make sure that they try and keep their own anxiety about the new school year under control.

"The more parents stay calm and try to reassure their child positively the better the experience will be.”

Lockyer District High School has several programs in place to teach coping strategies and remove the stigma around seeking help.

A student support team is also in place at the school that consists of the Guidance Officer, Youth Support Coordinator, Chaplains and a school based police officer and health nurse.

"All of these roles are available for one on one support for students and their parents,” she said.

Peer support officers, like Grade 12 students Cameron Collier and Amber Schroen, are in place to lend a helping hand.

"Our main role is to be a support system so we can help them get to teachers and find where they need to go,” Cameron said.

Anxiety can be an issue even for school leaders.

"I didn't want to start Year 12. I didn't find it any easier than Grade 8,” Amber said.

But speaking as senior leaders, the peer support officers said it was a process that does get easier.

"I think it gets easier over the years because I've been here since grade 8,” Cameron said.

"I was freaking out in grade 8 because I came from a school where three years were in one classroom and that wasn't even the size of my form class.

"But you get used to it.”