Menu
premium_icon Subscribe premium_icon
Login
TV

Parents’ shock at ‘sex’ show on ABC Kids

by Kaitlyn Hudson-O’Farrell
9th Dec 2020 7:56 AM
Premium Content Subscriber only

 

ABC viewers have been left scratching their heads after a raunchily-titled program appeared on the Kids channel recently.

A show titled Luke Warm Sex had social media users in disbelief when a re-run of the 2016 mini-series aired on the combined ABC Kids/Comedy Channel over the weekend.

“Luke Warm Sex” on the ABC Kids/Comedy channel.
“Luke Warm Sex” on the ABC Kids/Comedy channel.

The documentary-style program, which is hosted by comedian Luke McGregor, follows him speaking to therapists and professionals about how to improve his self-esteem and "get better at sex".

3AW radio host DeeDee Dunleavy took to Twitter when she spotted the show on ABC's digital guide recently.

"Something for the kiddies on Foxtel's ABC Kids Comedy channel …," she wrote.

Other Twitter users were also quick to comment.

"We looked, didn't seem appropriate at all," a user named James said.

"I guess they've got to learn sometime?" Robert wrote.

ABC recently combined its Comedy and Kids channels as part of a company-wide programming restructure for 2021.

Under the new format, kids shows end at 7:30pm, before more adult-themed programs like Luke Warm Sex take the screen for the rest of the night.

Originally published as Parents' shock at 'sex' show on ABC Kids

More Stories

abc kids editors picks entertainment sex tv

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        $1.4m water pipeline project now in state’s hands

        Premium Content $1.4m water pipeline project now in state’s hands

        News The Lockyer council endorsed the business case for a new water pipeline through the Lockyer Valley.

        Historic pub saved from potential fire disaster

        Premium Content Historic pub saved from potential fire disaster

        News Quick-thinking pub staff and a passerby helped prevent a fire from destroying the...

        Fire crews respond to blaze at iconic Plainland pub

        Premium Content Fire crews respond to blaze at iconic Plainland pub

        News SMOKE could be seen billowing from the roof of the pub just after 5am. DETAILS +...

        FULL LIST: Gatton Magistrates Court appearances today

        Premium Content FULL LIST: Gatton Magistrates Court appearances today

        Crime Here is a list of matters listed at Gatton Magistrates Court on Tuesday.