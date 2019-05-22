Parents make a backyard arena to help their kid be the best

LITTLE WINNER: Young Laidley poddy calf rider Lucas Taylor hangs on long enough to secure two wins in one day.

RODEO: "Practice makes perfect” are the words of wisdom handed down to many young Aussies looking to achieve, but the sentiment has proved true for Laidley's Lucas Taylor.

The 11-year-old secured back-to-back rodeo wins in just one day.

After making the almost six-hour trip to the Miriam Vale Rodeo, Lucas held on long enough to secure a win before getting in the car to be driven another 90 minutes to win again in Bundaberg.

Lucas said there were many days when he didn't feel like training but getting two wins in a day made it all worth it.

"Because I've been putting lots of effort in practising I won,” Lucas said.

"Sometimes I don't feel like practising but I do it anyway.”

Everyday Lucas trains for poddy calf riding - he does five push ups and five sit ups to build his strength, and before going to bed he stands on a balance ball for ten minutes.

He also trains on the back of poddy calves twice a week in his backyard arena.

Lucas' stepdad Tyson Baumann is just one of the spectators to the backyard training sessions.

Their neighbour and Lucas' mum also stand ringside to give the youngster feedback.

"He's pretty good, he knows what he's doing,” Baumann said

"He's just got to get out there and get it done.”

Lucas has used the training to his advantage. His efforts have not only earned multiple wins, he's also ranked fourth place in the National Rodeo Association in under-12 poddy calf riding.

The Laidley District State School student is only 60 points behind third placed Jacob Taylor, which puts him in reach of getting to the top.

His sponsor, East Coast Images photographer Mel McDonald is blown away by Lucas' efforts each time she watches him.

"This kid is on fire,” McDonald said.

"It's really great to see him moving up the ladder for the 2019 series.”

Lucas competes on the poddy calves every weekend, but is looking forward to his first mini-bull ride on Saturday, June 22.