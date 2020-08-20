Menu
St Aidan's Anglican Girl's School at Corinda. Picture: Google maps
‘Parents driving erratically’: Teacher hit during pick-up

by Kylie Lang
20th Aug 2020 10:57 AM
A popular teacher at an elite private school has been hospitalised after being hit by a car while helping small children during afternoon pick up.

Kylie Black, a Year 1 teacher at St Aidan's Anglican girls' school in Corinda, suffered significant injuries in the incident, which one onlooker described as "terrifying" and "dreadfully upsetting for the children".

"Parents are always driving erratically and speeding in the 40km pick up and drop off zones, but this time, a teacher got seriously hurt, and what if it was a child?," the mother of two told The Courier-Mail.

"We don't know if the driver was impatient and trying to skip to the top of the line, but this could have been so much worse."

St Aidan's principal Toni Riordan confirmed the junior school incident occurred just after 3pm on August 11 as Mrs Black was walking students to their family cars.

Principal of St Aidan's Toni Riordan. Photo: AAP/Richard Waugh.
"The school is operating a pick-up process to comply with COVID social distancing requirements, enabling parents to stay in their car while an on-duty teacher assists students to their cars," Ms Riordan said.

"Police and ambulance attended the scene, and the driver of the vehicle involved was treated for shock and is deeply upset.

"The school is offering counselling to those who may have been emotionally impacted."

Mrs Black, a long-term staffer and a St Aidan's old girl, sustained pelvis and leg injuries and remains in the Princess Alexandra Hospital.

The mother, who declined to be named, said she was waiting in the queue of cars when the incident took place.

"People need to remember this is a school and schools are for children."

Originally published as 'Parents driving erratically': Teacher hit during pick-up

