Parents ‘disgusted’ as dad arrested over school parking

Parents have expressed outrage after a father was arrested during a police parking blitz outside Coolum State School on Monday.

Footage shows the man being taken away in handcuffs in front of children after several cars were reportedly targeted for parking illegally at School Rd.

The incident sparked a wave of concern on social media, with parents saying they had no choice but to park on the grass due to a lack of parking at the school.

Senior Constable Sandy Atkinson said in a statement police continually patrolled local schools at peak times to reduce road trauma, especially to children, and to promote general safety.

"As a result, yesterday … a man was arrested for public nuisance and failing to state his name and address outside one of our local schools in Coolum," the statement read.

"Police recognise that school drop-off and pick-up can be hectic and stressful time for both parents and children and want to remind parents that school zones are designed to maximise safety.

"Officers will continue to monitor school zones for the safety of the whole community and would like to remind parents that loading zones are for dropping off and picking up only and the driver must remain in the car and leave within two minutes."

Coolum mother Jess Gambetta said the incident was "disgusting" and parking options were extremely limited in the area.

"With all the parking tickets going on there we have no where to park or to even pick up our kids," she said on social media.

Another parent said there was "absolutely no parking for a school with over 1000 students".

The Queensland Education Department has been contacted for comment.