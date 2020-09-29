Parents cough up huge sum to bail out son

The parents of a teen accused of bragging in sick texts after a man’s face was cut up have offered to pay a massive amount to free him.

The parents of a teen accused of bragging in sick texts after a man’s face was cut up have offered to pay a massive amount to free him.

A schoolboy who allegedly bragged in a series of sickening texts about the gruesome stabbing injuries inflicted on an innocent man in inner Sydney earlier this year will be released on bail after his parents agreed to forfeit $700,000 to secure his release.

He is one of nine boys, including some who attended elite private schools, charged over the sadistic late-night attack of Brett Halcro, 36, in Pyrmont on July 31.

The boy, 15, was granted bail in the Supreme Court on September 9 after a loved one agreed to forfeit a security worth $500,000 should be breach his strict conditions, which effectively confine him to his house and school.

Justice Robertson Wright also ordered an additional $200,000 cash be posted to secure the Strathfield teen's release after he was charged with wounding with intent to cause grievous bodily harm - an offence carrying a maximum of 25 years in jail.

The boy must abide by 26 bail conditions which include that he must attend school and "obey all school rules and all reasonable directions given by his teachers".

The only internet he is allowed to access is for school work, the conditions say.

When travelling to and from school each day he must be supervised by his mother, father or sister.

Surry Hills Children's Court heard on Tuesday the boy was still behind bars but his legal team hoped to have him freed "this week" after being locked up for almost two months.

Mr Halcro was left with injuries so severe doctors feared he would lose his right eye after he was allegedly set upon by the group, knocked unconscious and had his face "carved up" with a knife as he lay defenceless on the ground.

Brett Halcro was attacked by a group of boys. Picture: Supplied

Documents before the court revealed how the Strathfield boy allegedly gloated about his role in the ambush, which was captured on CCTV.

"I put the shattered bottle in his stomach and then (another boy) slit his face like 15 times and stabbed him in the eye," he said in a text, according to documents tendered to court.

"He stuck it in his eye. Put it in deeper. And swivelled the knife around. So funny.

"His eye was like a coin slot."

He went on to posture about tasering police if they tried to arrest him.

Under his bail conditions the boy is to go to school, report to Burwood police three times per week and not contact any of his co-accused's via mobile phone or through applications including Facebook, Twitter, Tumblr, Instagram, Snapchat, WhatsApp, Wickr, or Telegram.

One boy, 16, an ex-student of Barker College in Sydney's north, has been charged by police with slashing the man's face at least seven times in an incident described by an experienced magistrate as "disturbing".

The boy, 16, who allegedly carved up Brett Halcro’s face.

He was briefly mentioned in court on Tuesday but did not appear on screen as his and the eight-co-accused's matters were adjourned to November 24.

Police prosecutor Kai Jiang told the court officers were still pouring over extensive CCTV footage and witness statements as they finalise a brief of evidence.

Mr Jiang also said police were considering "further complications" to Mr Halcro's health.

An update posted to a GoFundMe page set up by his family on September 5 revealed the father-of-one underwent retinal reattachment surgery on his eye at Concord Hospital "in the hope of regaining sight".

"Brett is becoming physically stronger and more independent each day and with this comes a sense of confidence for all of us that with the ongoing help of specialists, counsellors etc he is set for an optimistic journey ahead," the post read.

Originally published as Parents cough up huge sum to bail out son