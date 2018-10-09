Menu
Login
Emergency Services, Ambulance, QAS, Photo Bev Lacey / The Chronicle
Emergency Services, Ambulance, QAS, Photo Bev Lacey / The Chronicle Bev Lacey
Breaking

Paramedics treat man bitten 'down to the bone' by shark

Shayla Bulloch
by
9th Oct 2018 6:46 AM | Updated: 6:46 AM

UPDATE 7.20am: CREWS will take a 55-year-old man to hospital 12 hours after he was bitten by a shark off the Capricorn Coast.

Paramedics met the patient at Rosslyn Bay Harbour when his boat arrived around 7am and treated him for a shark bite to his shoulder.

Crews reported the incident happened around 12 hours ago and the man was pain free.

A shark with a jaw diametre of 10cm was likely to have bitten him.

Crews will transport the man to Rockhampton Hospital shortly.

BREAKING: PARAMEDICS have been called to treat a man on the Capricorn Coast who has reportedly been bitten by a shark.

Queensland Ambulance Service received the call around 6.30am and headed to Rosslyn Bay Harbour to meet the patient in his boat when it arrives back in the harbour.

The 65-year-old man was reportedly bitten on the shoulder sometime yesterday afternoon and suffered a deep cut "down to the bone".

Related Items

capricorn coast editors picks qas rosslyn bay harbour shark bite tmbbreakingnews
Rockhampton Morning Bulletin

Top Stories

    Bureau of Meteorology issue severe thunderstorm warning

    Bureau of Meteorology issue severe thunderstorm warning

    News The next warning is due to be issued at 2.50pm.

    Suicide rate reaches 10-year high

    Suicide rate reaches 10-year high

    News Queensland reported the largest increase in the country

    Community support Brooke's cancer journey

    Community support Brooke's cancer journey

    News Gatsby funds to help Brooke Kirkwood.

    Award winning journalist says she was starved as a child

    Award winning journalist says she was starved as a child

    News One women in a domestic violence relationship dies a week.

    Local Partners