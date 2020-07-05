Menu
premium_icon Subscribe premium_icon
Login
EMERGENCY: Coast paramedics are at a crash scene after a car collided with a bicycle in Buderim. File picture: Cameron Bates
EMERGENCY: Coast paramedics are at a crash scene after a car collided with a bicycle in Buderim. File picture: Cameron Bates
News

Paramedics rush to crash after a car and cyclist collide

Laura Pettigrew
5th Jul 2020 11:30 AM
premium_icon Subscriber only

A cyclist in his 60s has been transported to the Sunshine Coast University Hopsital after colliding with car on a busy Coast intersection.

'HEARTS HURTING': TRIBUTES FLOW FOR SHARK ATTACK VICTIM

DAUGHTER REFUSES TO BACK DOWN AS MUM BATTLES RARE CANCER

A Queensland Ambulance spokesman said the man sustained head and shoulder injuries as a result of the collsion at the intersection of Sugar and Wises Rd in Buderim.

The man was reportedly hit by the car at 10.22am.

He is in a stable condition.

The Sunshine Coast Daily

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        Lockyer boasts new interactivity for parents, young children

        premium_icon Lockyer boasts new interactivity for parents, young children

        Community Two of the Lockyer’s scenic attractions have turned into an interactive activity for parents and children.

        Growers face tough choices with flooded vegie market

        premium_icon Growers face tough choices with flooded vegie market

        Rural Perfect growing conditions and an oversupply is hurting growers

        Drink driver arrested as Gatton cops bring back static RBT

        premium_icon Drink driver arrested as Gatton cops bring back static RBT

        Crime Random breath testing stations are back in full swing throughout the region.

        Crews turned away from intersection bingle

        premium_icon Crews turned away from intersection bingle

        News Paramedics have been called to the scene of a traffic accident.