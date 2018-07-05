Menu
A BUS carrying about 16 people has crashed off David Low Way.
Bus crashes with 16 people on board

Sarah Barnham
5th Jul 2018 3:14 PM | Updated: 4:16 PM

UPDATE: A BUS carrying about 16 people has crashed off David Low Way.

A triple zero caller reported to emergency services that about 3.05pm the bus came off the road and into a gully.

A Queensland Ambulance spokesman said the bus was travelling from Mount Coolum towards the airport in the northbound lane, south of the IGA.

He said two women in their 70s were being treated for minor injuries.

Bus passengers have gathered on the side of the road.

A TransLink spokesperson said there was a 20 minute delay to the 2.30pm 620 northbound bus route due to the crash.

The bus is being towed.

