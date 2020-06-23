Menu
A car collided with a cane train at Bambaroo this afternoon. Picture: Evan Morgan
News

Paramedics rush to crash between car and cane train

by SHAYLA BULLOCH
23rd Jun 2020 5:36 PM
Four people have been assessed by paramedics where a car collided with a train on a rural road this afternoon.

Queensland Ambulance Service were called to Barberos Rd, Bambaroo about 12.05pm to reports a car crashed into a cane train.

Paramedics assessed four people at the crash scene, about an hour north of Townsville, where all patients were in a stable condition.

Initial reports suggest all people involved removed themselves from the car.

 

