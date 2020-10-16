Menu
Emergency services have responded to two separate incidents (file image).
Paramedics respond to two separate single vehicle crashes

Ali Kuchel
16th Oct 2020 8:26 AM
TWO men have been hospitalised following two separate traffic accidents in the past 12 hours.

Early this morning, emergency services were called to a single-vehicle rollover at Brightview at 5.53am.

Paramedics attended the scene at Brightview Road and Pagels Road.

They transported a man with neck and hand injuries to Ipswich Hospital in a stable condition.

Last night, paramedics were called to a single-vehicle rollover at Mount Tarampa.

The call was made to emergency services at 8.07, where a male driver rolled his car on Coominya Connection road and Mount Tarampa road.

A Queensland Ambulance Spokesperson said the patient had a head laceration and was transported to Ipswich Hospital in a stable condition.

traffic accidents
Gatton Star

