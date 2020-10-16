Paramedics respond to two separate single vehicle crashes

Emergency services have responded to two separate incidents (file image).

TWO men have been hospitalised following two separate traffic accidents in the past 12 hours.

Early this morning, emergency services were called to a single-vehicle rollover at Brightview at 5.53am.

Paramedics attended the scene at Brightview Road and Pagels Road.

They transported a man with neck and hand injuries to Ipswich Hospital in a stable condition.

Last night, paramedics were called to a single-vehicle rollover at Mount Tarampa.

The call was made to emergency services at 8.07, where a male driver rolled his car on Coominya Connection road and Mount Tarampa road.

A Queensland Ambulance Spokesperson said the patient had a head laceration and was transported to Ipswich Hospital in a stable condition.