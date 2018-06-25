Menu
Ambulance crews are on scene.
Breaking

Paramedics respond to drowning incident

Melanie Plane
by
25th Jun 2018 10:39 AM | Updated: 11:45 AM

UPDATE 11AM: A BABY has been transported to Mackay Base Hospital after a drowning incident in North Mackay.

A Queensland Ambulance spokesman said the male infant was transported in a stable condition.

INITIAL: QUEENSLAND Ambulance Service have been called to a North Mackay home following reports of a drowning incident.

A Queensland Ambulance Service spokeswoman has confirmed paramedics are on scene at a College Court home.

She said paramedics were treating a male child, but further information about what has occurred is at this stage unknown.

More to come.

