Paramedics respond to drowning incident

Ambulance crews are on scene. Tony Martin

UPDATE 11AM: A BABY has been transported to Mackay Base Hospital after a drowning incident in North Mackay.

A Queensland Ambulance spokesman said the male infant was transported in a stable condition.

INITIAL: QUEENSLAND Ambulance Service have been called to a North Mackay home following reports of a drowning incident.

A Queensland Ambulance Service spokeswoman has confirmed paramedics are on scene at a College Court home.

She said paramedics were treating a male child, but further information about what has occurred is at this stage unknown.

More to come.