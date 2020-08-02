Paramedics free woman trapped in car after rollover
LATEST: Paramedics had to free a woman trapped in her car after a single-vehicle rollover in the Lockyer Valley this morning.
A Queensland Ambulance Service spokesman said it took a "bit of time" to get her out but she is now free.
She will be transported to Toowoomba Hospital shortly.
"There are no serious injuries," he said.
EARLIER: Critical care paramedics are on scene of a reported single-vehicle rollover in the Lockyer Valley.
The incident happened on Toowoomba Connection and Murphys Creek Rd in Postmans Ridge at about 9.45am.
