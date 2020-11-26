Menu
Paramedics are assessing seven patients at a crash on the Warrego Highway (file image).
News

Paramedics on scene of multi-vehicle highway crash

Ali Kuchel
26th Nov 2020 3:27 PM
ONE eastbound lane on the Warrego Highway is closed following a multi-vehicle accident.

Emergency services were reported to a three-vehicle accident shortly after 2.50pm today.

Initially, four firefighting crews were tasked to the scene, with two arriving to assist with traffic.

A Queensland Fire and Emergency Services spokesperson said firefighters were isolating vehicles and switching off the damaged car’s batteries to disconnect power for safety precautions.

The spokesperson said one vehicle had deployed airbags.

Paramedics are assessing seven occupants, who are all on scene in a stable condition.

East bound traffic is down to one lane for crew safety.

