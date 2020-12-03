Menu
Queensland Ambulance Service leaving Mackay, generic. Picture: Heidi Petith
Paramedics on scene at five-vehicle highway prang

Ebony Graveur
3rd Dec 2020 5:12 PM
PARAMEDICS are on scene at a multi-vehicle crash on the Warrego Highway, assessing seven patients.

Five vehicles were involved in a crash at Haigslea about 4.30pm.

Three patients have suffered injuries following the crash, including a woman in her 50s, a woman in her 20s and a male in his 20s.

The woman in her 50s has reported arm pain and appears to have sustained an injury to her wrist.

The woman in her 20s is suffering from abdominal pain and the male is suffering from neck and chest pain.

A Queensland Ambulance Service spokeswoman said four crews were at the scene of the crash and paramedics were still working to determine who required hospital treatment.

