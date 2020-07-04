Menu
Paramedics are at the scene of a boating incident at Seaforth.
Breaking

Man struck in the face by boat propeller at Seaforth

Janessa Ekert
, janessa.ekert@dailymercury.com.au
4th Jul 2020 2:17 PM | Updated: 2:58 PM
premium_icon Subscriber only

UPDATE 2.55PM: CRITICAL care paramedics are treating a man whose face was struck by a boat propeller at Seaforth.

The man, aged in his 40s, was injured just after 1pm today.

A Queensland Ambulance Service spokeswoman said it appeared the man had fallen off the boat when he came in contact with the propeller.

"He appears to have a face injury," she said.

Three QAS crews are on scene at Victor Creek boat ramp, including critical care paramedics.

The RACQ CQ Rescue chopper was tasked to the scene with medical crew performing some initial triage on the man but did not transport the patient.

The man is being taken to Mackay Base Hospital via ambulance.

More to come.

EARLIER: PARAMEDICS have rushed to the scene after a patient was struck by a propeller at Seaforth today.

The boating incident happened at 1.15pm today.

Queensland Ambulance Service crews are at Victor Creek boat ramp treating one patient.

The rescue helicopter has also been task to assist.

More to come.

