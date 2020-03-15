Menu
premium_icon Subscribe premium_icon
Login
News

Paramedics on scene after high-speed motorbike crash

by Luke Mortimer
15th Mar 2020 9:10 AM
premium_icon Subscriber only

THREE people are being treated by paramedics after a high-speed crash involving two motorbikes at Numbinbah Valley this morning.

Queensland Ambulance paramedics were called to Nerang-Murwillumbah Rd about 8.05am.

They have been treating two males and a female, who are in a stable condition.

Critical care paramedics were on scene and a high acuity unit was on the way.

The crash has occurred on Nerang-Murwillumbah Rd. Picture: Supplied
The crash has occurred on Nerang-Murwillumbah Rd. Picture: Supplied

It was not yet clear what injuries may have been suffered, a spokeswoman said.

Queensland Police officers were also called to the scene of the two-vehicle crash.

A police spokeswoman said the crash had reportedly occurred at high-speed.

More information to come.

More Stories

Show More
motorcycle crash paramedics traffic crash

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        UPDATE: Homicide investigation ongoing after man shot dead

        premium_icon UPDATE: Homicide investigation ongoing after man shot dead

        Crime Police remain at a crime scene after the discovery of a man's body

        VOTE: Should casual workers get sick leave for coronavirus?

        VOTE: Should casual workers get sick leave for coronavirus?

        News THERE are fears casuals could left thousands out of pocket, or go to work sick, as...

        Two women still on loose after Woolworths run turns violent

        premium_icon Two women still on loose after Woolworths run turns violent

        News A 23-year-old Somerset grocery store worker had a trolley shoved into him when he...

        The top places to buy a coffee in town as voted by you

        premium_icon The top places to buy a coffee in town as voted by you

        News We reveal the region’s most popular spots to grab a coffee