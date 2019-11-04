Paramedics gain funding for new training mannequin

NEEDED FUNDS: Lowood Ambulance Committee members were presented with a cheque at the culmination of the fundraiser.

FUNDS raised at a bowls day will go towards a new training mannequin for Lowood paramedics to train with.

On the weekend, the Lowood community gave back to its Local Ambulance Committee by raising vital funds at the bowls event.

The Lowood Bowls Club held a charity bowls event on Saturday afternoon, which attracted a range of sponsored teams.

The competitors ranged from seasoned bowling veterans playing to total novices who had never even picked up a bowl, with a handicap system allowed for a more level playing field. The games were followed by dinner, and the drawing of the raffles, with all prizes donated by local businesses, before the winning bowlers were announced.

The team from the Stags took out the winners prize, with runners-up being the A & M Civil Contracting team.

In total, the event raised a $4300, which was presented to the Ambulance Committee at the end of the night.

The money will be put towards a new junior paediatric mannequin, which will be used to help paramedics to enhance their training on how to respond to child patients.

The equipment, when purchased, is expected to be able to benefit not just Lowood paramedics, but also those in Fernvale, Esk, and surrounding districts.