Paramedics en-route to truck, car collision

POLICE are on the scene, and paramedics are en-route to a traffic accident near Forest Hill just after midday today.

The incident was reported as collision a between a truck and a car, at the intersection of Forest Hill-Fernvale road and Gatton-Laidley road.

Police have only just arrived on the scene, and ambulances are on their way.

Current information is that no one is trapped in either vehicle, but the condition of the drivers and any passengers is currently unknown.

More to come...