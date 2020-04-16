Person lucky to escape injury after rollover on rural road

UPDATE 5PM | Emergency services attended a vehicle rollover on a remote dirt road in Biarra just before 4pm.

A Queensland Ambulance spokesperson said one patient was assessed by paramedics on scene but did not require transport to hospital.

The vehicle had crashed while travelling on a remote road between Esk and Crows Nest.

EARLIER | Paramedics have tasked a helicopter to assist with their response to a single-vehicle rollover on an isolated rural road.

Ambulance services were contacted at around 3:50pm about the rollover on Esk Crows Nest road, an isolated gravel roadway.

Emergency services are still en-route to the scene.

The current condition of the vehicle and its occupant/s are unknown.