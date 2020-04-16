Menu
Person lucky to escape injury after rollover on rural road

Nathan Greaves
Toni Benson-Rogan
16th Apr 2020 4:25 PM | Updated: 5:25 PM
UPDATE 5PM | Emergency services attended a vehicle rollover on a remote dirt road in Biarra just before 4pm.

A Queensland Ambulance spokesperson said one patient was assessed by paramedics on scene but did not require transport to hospital.

The vehicle had crashed while travelling on a remote road between Esk and Crows Nest.

EARLIER | Paramedics have tasked a helicopter to assist with their response to a single-vehicle rollover on an isolated rural road.

Ambulance services were contacted at around 3:50pm about the rollover on Esk Crows Nest road, an isolated gravel roadway.

Emergency services are still en-route to the scene.

The current condition of the vehicle and its occupant/s are unknown.

        Five new cases as state tally tops 1000

        Health Queensland has again recorded five coronavirus cases overnight, taking the state tally to just over 1000 after some of the cases announced yesterday were revised.

