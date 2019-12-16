Menu
The accident took place on Gatton-Clifton Road.
News

Man trapped in vehicle following crash with truck

Nathan Greaves
Michael Nolan
, nathan.greaves@gattonstar.com.au
16th Dec 2019 1:58 PM | Updated: 2:58 PM
UPDATE: A Driver is in a critical condition, trapped inside the wreck of a car that collided with a truck at Mount Whitestone.

A Queensland Ambulance spokesman said the driver's legs are pinned in the wreck, and that he also has serious leg and abdominal injuries.

Three fire crews are on scene to assist paramedics remove the man from his vehicle.

Paramedics are treating two other patients for minor injuries. 

The driver of the truck exited his vehicle, with minor injuries. 

Queensland Fire and Emergency Services officer are working to the free the driver from the vehicle. 

Gatton-Clifton Road is closed to traffic and motorists are advised to avoid the area.

EARLIER: Paramedics are en-route to the scene of an accident on Gatton-Clifton Rd, near Mt Whitestone.

QAS Media reports a single male patient is requiring treatment at the scene.

The Gatton Star has received unconfirmed reports that a cement truck may have been involved in the incident, and the road has been blocked.

Gatton Star

