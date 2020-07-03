Menu
Crews turned away from intersection bingle

Ali Kuchel
3rd Jul 2020 11:14 AM | Updated: 11:30 AM
UPDATE: Police, fire and paramedics have arrived on scene of a multi-vehicle traffic accident in Gatton.

The crash between the two vehicles occured at a set of traffic lights at 11.06am.

A Queensland Fire and Emergency Services spokesperson said additional crews responding to the scene were stood down.

A Queensland Ambulance spokesperson said paramedics attended but left the scene and did not transport any patients to hospital.

EARLIER: Paramedics have been called to the scene of a traffic accident in Gatton.

Initial reports indicate a head on crash between vehicles at Spencer Street and William St in Gatton, with occupants possibly trapped in vehicles.

paramedics traffic accidents
Gatton Star

