Menu
premium_icon Subscribe premium_icon
Login
Queensland Fire and Emergency Services responded to reports of a vehicle crashing into a shed at Withcott.
Queensland Fire and Emergency Services responded to reports of a vehicle crashing into a shed at Withcott.
News

Paramedics cart woman to hospital after she crashed into building

Michael Nolan
3rd Mar 2021 1:12 PM
Premium Content Subscriber only

A woman, aged in her 20s, was hospitalised with a minor seat belt injury after she crashed into a shed at Withcott.

The incident occurred at a property on the Toowoomba Connection Rd, about 1pm. Paramedics assessed a further two patients, who were uninjured.

All occupants exited the vehicle without assistance from the emergency services.

Initial reports indicate minimal damage to the shed.

Originally published as Paramedics cart woman to hospital after she crashed into building

toowoomba crash
Toowoomba Chronicle

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        Truckie to pay $2500 to amputee motorcyclist after crash

        Premium Content Truckie to pay $2500 to amputee motorcyclist after crash

        Crime Despite causing a serious crash which resulted in a man losing his leg below the knee, the truck driver walked away from court with a fine.

        Activate your free Courier Mail subscription for big rewards

        Premium Content Activate your free Courier Mail subscription for big rewards

        Smarter Shopping Did you know you can get even more – for free?

        Bucking bulls make return to popular Mulgowie rodeo ring

        Premium Content Bucking bulls make return to popular Mulgowie rodeo ring

        News Italmost months to the day since bulls bucked from the chutes at Mulgowie, but if...

        Lockyer’s top-earning suburbs revealed: See how you compare

        Premium Content Lockyer’s top-earning suburbs revealed: See how you compare

        News New ABS data has revealed the average full-time salaries for workers across the...