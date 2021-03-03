Queensland Fire and Emergency Services responded to reports of a vehicle crashing into a shed at Withcott.

Queensland Fire and Emergency Services responded to reports of a vehicle crashing into a shed at Withcott.

A woman, aged in her 20s, was hospitalised with a minor seat belt injury after she crashed into a shed at Withcott.

The incident occurred at a property on the Toowoomba Connection Rd, about 1pm. Paramedics assessed a further two patients, who were uninjured.

All occupants exited the vehicle without assistance from the emergency services.

Initial reports indicate minimal damage to the shed.

Originally published as Paramedics cart woman to hospital after she crashed into building