Menu
Login
An ambulance at Moonee Beach this afternoon.
An ambulance at Moonee Beach this afternoon.
News

Paramedics attend woman at Moonee

Janine Watson
by
2nd Jan 2019 2:59 PM | Updated: 3:16 PM

PARAMEDICS were once again at Moonee Beach this afternoon putting locals and holiday makers on edge.

But thankfully it wasn't a tragic outcome, with a woman dislocating her knee in the water.

The 44-year-old was taken by ambulance to the Coffs Harbour Hospital in a stable condition.

The beach made national headlines last month when three members from the same family group visiting from Sydney drowned at the unpatrolled beach.

Just days later a fourth man drowned at the same beach.

The 60-year-old Swiss national was travelling up the coast and is understood to have stopped at the beach for a brief swim.

More Stories

editors picks moonee beach
Coffs Coast Advocate

Top Stories

    Stylish home of the books could house a new trophy

    Stylish home of the books could house a new trophy

    News Two elements of the building could be the key to the winning prestigious awards.

    Highway, water are key issues for region's growth

    Highway, water are key issues for region's growth

    News Safety required for all highway motorists

    Budding creatives turn stress into art

    Budding creatives turn stress into art

    News The exhibition was a tribute to their former art teacher.

    Show volunteers' tireless efforts don't go unnoticed

    Show volunteers' tireless efforts don't go unnoticed

    News Dedication makes them stars of the show

    Local Partners