Paradise Dam saga continues as plan surfaces

’NO NOTICE’: Opposition leader Deb Frecklington and Burnett MP Stephen Bennett at Paradise Dam where they said a parliamentary inquiry is necessary. (PHOTO: Contributed)

’NO NOTICE’: Opposition leader Deb Frecklington and Burnett MP Stephen Bennett at Paradise Dam where they said a parliamentary inquiry is necessary. (PHOTO: Contributed)

"LABOR is treating the people of Wide Bay with complete contempt, as they have done throughout the whole Paradise Dam saga."

This is the opinion of member for Nanango and LNP leader, Deb Frecklington, after plans of tearing down the Paradise Dam surfaced.

The Labor Government's decision would be without public consultation or Parliamentary scrutiny, and has been opposed by the LNP.

Labor moved amendments in parliament this week that will allow them to commence demolition of the dam without obtaining any of the usual council or environmental approvals, sweeping aside 17 separate pieces of legislation.

"The Palaszczuk Labor Government gave no notice of this decision, has carried out no consultation and has given no explanation for it," Ms Frecklington said.

"Labor is more interested in protecting itself than protecting the community and jobs."

LNP member for the Burnett Stephen Bennett said it was unacceptable the plan did not involve fixing the dam.

"Labor's handling of Paradise Dam has been a kick in the guts for our economy," he said.

Callide LNP member Colin Boyce disagreed with the decision.

"Labor is rushing to pull down Paradise Dam right after if dumped thousands of litres from the dam into the ocean in the middle of a drought," he said.