Menu
Login
The Toowoomba-based RACQ LifeFlight Rescue helicopter has airlifted a parachutist to hospital.
The Toowoomba-based RACQ LifeFlight Rescue helicopter has airlifted a parachutist to hospital.
News

Parachute failure leaves man seriously injured

by Antonia O’Flaherty
27th Jan 2019 9:02 AM

A MAN has suffered serious injuries after his parachute failed and crashed north west of Brisbane on Saturday afternoon.

The 33-year-old man crash-landed at Ramblers drop zone in Toogoolawah about 5.28pm after his parachute canopy reportedly failed as he was approaching the ground.

A Queensland Ambulance spokesman said the man landed heavily into concrete from about 5 metres high and sustained serious injuries.

The man was treated by Queensland Ambulance Service paramedics for suspected spinal injuries.

The Toowoomba-based RACQ LifeFlight Rescue helicopter airlifted to the Princess Alexandra Hospital with back injuries in a stable condition.

editors picks parachute parachute failure skydiving

Top Stories

    Coaching young athletes keeps David young

    Coaching young athletes keeps David young

    News Watching swimmers grow and develop into great people and athletes makes it all worth it.

    • 27th Jan 2019 10:21 AM
    Lions roar into 50th birthday celebrations

    Lions roar into 50th birthday celebrations

    News Happy Birthday Gatton Lions

    Aussies unite in celebration of our national day

    Aussies unite in celebration of our national day

    News Five award winners were announced at the region's ceremony.