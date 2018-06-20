Menu
Login

Glenwood panther encounter
Offbeat

'Panther' on the prowl in southeast Queensland

20th Jun 2018 12:00 AM | Updated: 9:03 AM

IT'S the stuff of legends.  

Mysterious black big cats prowling the woods of the Fraser Coast hinterland, reportedly seen numerous times over the decades but never captured clearly on camera.   

Now, there are claims the monstrous feral feline dubbed the Glenwood Panther has emerged again.   

A teen, attacked in the dark, is among several locals who claim to have encountered the 'panther' - a 1.5m beast with tiger teeth said to be the descendant of a big cat which once escaped from the circus - on their properties.   

We went to Glenwood find out more.   

animals editors picks fcoffbeat fraser coast offbeat queensland wildlife
Fraser Coast Chronicle

Top Stories

    Young Queensland Reds star inspires local Faith in rugby

    Young Queensland Reds star inspires local Faith in rugby

    News The Queensland Reds halfback visited the school on Saturday.

    Gatton Hawks claim precious piece of mid-season silverware

    Gatton Hawks claim precious piece of mid-season silverware

    News The Hawks were the only club to have more than one side represented.

    Gatton's Red Devil arrives home

    Gatton's Red Devil arrives home

    News 3800km in a '95 Nissan Pulsar

    Local Partners