Menu
premium_icon Subscribe premium_icon
Login
Smarter Shopping

Panic-buyers be warned: No refunds for you

by Nathan Edwards
12th Mar 2020 5:10 AM
premium_icon Subscriber only

WOOLWORTHS have pushed back against recent coronavirus "panic" buyers who may be looking to return their bulk supplies, with new policy changes blocking the returns of some popular household items.

The notice of change, being posted across numerous Woolworths stores.
The notice of change, being posted across numerous Woolworths stores.

The notice of change, being posted across numerous Woolworths stores on Wednesday, states that "Due to unprecedented demand, we have decided to make changes to our Raincheck and Change of Mind Refund & Exchange policy."

The changes, affecting items like toilet paper, tissues, disposable gloves and tinned food brought from 11/03/2020 onwards, has blocked them from being refunded at stores "until further notice".

Talking about the new changes, a Woolworths employee has said the company "needed this change" as the buying situation at some stores has become "ridiculous".

 

 

THE FULL LIST

  • Toilet Paper
  • Paper Towels
  • Tissues and Serviettes
  • Medical (Pain relief)
  • Cleaning (Anti-Bacterial wipes, Sprays and Cleaners, Disposable Gloves)
  • Feminine Hygiene and Incontinence
  • Baby Wipes
  • Pasta and Pasta Sauce
  • Canned Food (Fish, Fruit and Veg, Soup, Meals)
  • Flour and Bread mixes
  • Cooking Oils
  • Rice

More Stories

Show More
coronavirus editors picks lifestyle returns policy shopping

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        DEVELOPMENT: New petrol station reluctantly given approval

        premium_icon DEVELOPMENT: New petrol station reluctantly given approval

        News The development plan ticked all the boxes, but councillors fear its negative impacts on the town.

        • 12th Mar 2020 6:00 AM
        Kindy building, town hall at risk of permanent closure

        premium_icon Kindy building, town hall at risk of permanent closure

        News The council has already closed the childcare centre, and the hall could be next to...

        • 12th Mar 2020 6:00 AM
        WEATHER: Need an umbrella or sunscreen this weekend?

        premium_icon WEATHER: Need an umbrella or sunscreen this weekend?

        Weather Steady rainfall in recent days has been lovely, but will it be sticking around for...

        • 12th Mar 2020 6:00 AM
        EXCLUSIVE: Bunnings tells council to 'stop the clock'

        premium_icon EXCLUSIVE: Bunnings tells council to 'stop the clock'

        Council News The developer behind the Plainland Bunnings proposal has asked council to "stop the...