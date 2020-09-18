Menu
Politics

Palmer splashes out millions on political party

Ashley Pillhofer
by and ASHLEY PILLHOFER
18th Sep 2020 7:08 AM
A PRIVATE company owned by Clive Palmer has made the single biggest donation recorded by the Electoral Commission of Queensland.

The ECQ's public database shows Mr Palmer's Mineralogy Pty Ltd donated $2 million to Clive Palmer's United Australia Party on Wednesday.

On the public register the gift was described as a "Transfer of 2 Million to CPUAP Qld State Bank account".

The next-highest donation recorded on the public database is more than $1.7 million less than this donation: $259,249 from hospitality union United Voice to the Australian Labor Party last year.

Mr Palmer spent more than $50 million as part of a highly visible anti-Labor campaign in last year's federal election.

Despite the colossal spend, the UAP failed to win a seat.

It is not clear how the $2 million donation will be spent, as candidates endorsed by a registered political party can each spend up to $58,000 on their campaign.

Originally published as Palmer splashes out millions on political party

