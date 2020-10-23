Palmer candidate spotted campaiging 1500km from home

Palmer claims Palaszczuk government is attempting to silence his freedom of speech

Palmer candidate spotted campaigning on the Gold Coast

A NORTH Queensland candidate for Clive Palmer's political outfit has been spotted handing out how to vote cards nearly 1500km away on the Gold Coast.

United Australia Party's Burdekin candidate Ben Wood was spotted handing out how to vote cards on the Gold Coast, as per a photo sent to the Townsville Bulletin with Mr Wood standing next to LNP MP for Burleigh Michael Hart.

UAP Burdekin candidate Ben Wood standing next to LNP MP for Burleigh Michael Hart while handing out how to vote cards on the Gold Coast.

Mr Wood is an executive manager at one of Clive Palmer's golf businesses, Palmer Leisure Australia, and is understood to be based on the Gold Coast.

The UAP was approached for comment on why they opted to preselect a candidate who lived at the other end of the state and if they felt this appropriate.

It comes as Mr Palmer's private company Mineralogy, of which he is the sole director, splashed more cash on the UAP's election campaign.

The company has donated a further $1.7 million according to Electoral Commission of Queensland's public database, bringing Mineralogy's total contribution to the UAP's campaign since early September to $3,765,188.

This is more than the declared donations of both the LNP and Labor combined over the same period.

Mineralogy has also been donating directly to UAP candidates, including a massive $57,000 lump sum to Martin Brewster, Mr Palmer's mustachioed nephew who is running in the seat of Mundingburra.

The mining company on Thursday donated $27,000 to UAP Hinchinbrook candidate Aurelio Mason.

Under new election donation rules, candidates cannot spend more than $58,000 and parties cannot spend more than $92,000 per seat they are challenging.

The UAP is running candidates in 55 seats, meaning it would be allowed to spend about $5 million.

